Churches disappointed at polling delay

Cardinal Ribat and Rev. Joseph joined Transparency International PNG and PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry in calling out the PNGEC in a press conference on Thursday 7 July, for the deferral.

The Electoral Commission in a separate press conference the previous day stated reasons of inference by Moresby Northeast candidates and scrutineers; and challenges faced by the NCD election team in distributing ballot boxes to polling wards and locations.

Cardinal Ribat expressed that two things that needed to happen to ensure the smooth running of the elections; the conduct of the national census and the accurate updating of the electoral roll.

He expressed he is speaking for the simple people.



“Many of them are saying we cannot vote because we do not have our names in the common electoral roll. That is said everywhere and people are frustrated, even this creates anger among our people.

“How can we stage an election like this?

“It’s not fairly right.”



Cardinal Ribat added, “This election is the worst prepared election. I could say that there was no preparation done. This is a big joke for us. It’s not right.”

“2017 was already bad, the election was bad. Many things was not done right. Now this time, it is really worse, from bad to worse.

“I’m sorry to say, but I say it with a sad heart, there is no money to work but there is money to steal and abuse,” said Cardinal Ribat.

PNGCC’s Rev. Joseph added, “The Churches in Papua New Guinea stand together with Transparency International in making the statement that was expressed by the Chairman (Aitsi). We are in full support of that statement that was made.