Central administration told to fully utilize budget

Central Province Governor Rufina Peter says the provincial government aims to implement through the provincial administration 80 percent of this year’s K405 million provincial budget by October 2024.

In a recent press conference held on Friday 8 March, Governor Peter revealed that only 40 to 50 percent of last year’s K278 million budget was implemented in 2023. This she said is unacceptable.

Governor Peter says the provincial administration leaders need to work better together to ensure the delivery of essential services and vital infrastructure and better opportunities are provided for the people of the province, especially to ensure the implementation of the million-kina provincial budget.

The Governor emphasized that the implementation of the budget falls on the provincial administration and they need to make things happen for Central Province.

“It’s about implementation. We can plan well and all of this but if the implementation doesn’t happen, we’re just talking. We’re all just talking. The thing is that the money is already budgeted and so it needs to happen. It’s how effectively we deal with that,” said Governor Peter.

She said the priority is on integral human development for the province stating that as a leader, she is tasked with the responsibility of resetting the foundations for the next 50 years.

Furthermore, the governor says the provincial government so far has been working well with the new Acting Central Province Administrator, Edward Kila.