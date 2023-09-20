Call for Engans to discuss peace

Kundal is an ambassador of the Digicel PNG Foundation’s Men of Honour (MOH) campaign. He is an unsung hero for the Highlands region.

Enga is made up of many clans and tribes. What sets Enga Province apart from the rest, is that its five districts are bonded by language, culture and traditional values. Tribal fights are not new in Enga, but in the past, disputes among warring tribes are handled with respect.

Kundal was a former public servant with the Department of Health and is the founder of a faith-based organization called Friends of Mission and the Kanamanda Resource Centre that targets different vulnerable groups, which includes women, children, people with special needs, those living with HIV/AIDS, and the elderly.

‘Father Abraham’ shared that the recent tribal fights in Wapenamanda escalated into guerilla warfare, affecting two-thirds of the district’s population. This fight is connecting three existing fights, one in Tsak Valley and two in the Middle Lai involving 24 clans.

‘’This fight has claimed many lives, caused women and children to be displaced and homeless, disrupted livelihoods, and made many vulnerable groups to suffer more. Our children’s education is jeopardized due to these ongoing fights. It is a pity that the warring tribes have no value for their children’s future.

‘’I have experienced tribal fights since my childhood. My father was killed in a tribal fight in 1981, and I also lost my immediate family members in 2001 to tribal fights. There is no good outcome. Tribal fights only take every good thing and leaves you at a loss,’’ said Kundal.

Kundal expressed that recent tribal fights include the use of guns and ammunition, a more deadly and expensive exercise, compared to the past.

‘’Let’s throw away the guns, and use our bush knives and axes to rebuild our houses, make our gardens, and work together for the sake of our children, and for the sake of our future. Before reacting to any situation, let’s ask ourselves, what kind of legacy do I want to leave for my children? Do I want my children to be refugees in their own land? If we continue to fight, we will leave our children with nothing,” he concluded.

‘Father Abraham’ is appealing to Prime Minister, James Marape and the government to draw up a rehabilitation plan for Enga and help rebuild the projects destroyed in the tribal fights.

Kundal continues to conduct radio awareness on Jesus FM and NBC Radio Enga, advocating for peace in his district and province. He will also be conducting community awareness in partnership with the local church groups and community leaders from his tribe Miok.