Call for consistency in investigations

Citing the recent suspension of the Commander of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) by the National Executive Council, TIPNG raised concerns that there are inconsistency in the government’s handling of investigations of breaches and apparent wrongdoings of public office holders.

“Citizens are right to wonder how the Government of the day has not seen fit to suspend or indeed remove other public office holders and even some cabinet ministers over allegations of corrupt conduct, and breaches of public service codes,” said Peter Aitsi, TIPNG Board Chair in a media statement.

“In TIPNG’s 2021 National Integrity System Assessment of 14 sectoral pillars of national integrity, our main finding was that across the board the legislation to promote integrity was adequate and in place, however the implementation and enforcement of those laws by office holders, including the National Executive Council (NEC) was grossly inadequate.

“Public confidence in national integrity institutions is reliant on the effective enforcement of the law and consistency of decisions such as the suspension of office holders, so as to not prejudice internal investigations.

“Also concerning to the public is the use of processes such as Leadership tribunals to attack political opponents or those who do not side with the Government of the day,” said Mr. Aitsi.

The National Integrity System Assessment was funded by the European Union through TIPNG’s Promoting Anti-Corruption and Integrity Strategies (PAIS) Project.

The PAIS project was developed to assess and bridge gaps in PNG’s national integrity system.