Bougainville Tech College receives new facilities

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries including the President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Ishmael Toroama, Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, Bougainville Minister for Education Thomas Petaaku, Bougainville Minister for Community Development Morris Opeti, and representatives from the ABG Department of Education.

High Commissioner Philp emphasized the importance of providing higher education and opportunities for high school graduates to lead productive lives. He hailed the new educational facilities as a significant step towards providing high-quality, industry-relevant training in Bougainville.

The heart of this development is a brand-new fully furnished two-storey teaching building, dedicated to business and management studies. This modern structure boasts three spacious classrooms, capable of accommodating up to 100 students simultaneously.

The advancements mark a turning point for BTC, enhancing its capacity to offer top-notch education to its 600 students and dedicated teaching staff.

This milestone not only uplifts the prospects of Bougainville's youth but also strengthens the PNG-Australia partnership, reinforcing their commitment to fostering educational growth in the region.