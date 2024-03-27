Bomb threat at court house

This is after two of the staff received messages on their phones from unknown numbers at 8:00am of a bomb threat.

According to the staff on the ground, they informed a CID officer who inspected the premises and advised the staff to vacate the building for their safety.

After one hour of waiting, the Police Dog Unit arrived on the scene to search to ascertain the threat.

“We got our dogs to search the premises of the court house, unfortunately we found nothing suspicious,” said the Officer in charge of the Dog Unit Sergeant Dominic Nassam,

“Therefore we have advised the staff to go back to work,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police will conduct investigations to establish the detail of the unknown caller.

A fire truck from the PNG Fire Service was on standby also at the court house.