Basil vows to defend against charges

Basil appeared before the Leadership Tribunal yesterday at the Waigani National Court.

After the hearing, Basil said: “The facts are that I have been referred by the Ombudsman Commission to the Office of the Public Prosecutor. Both institutions have assessed that I have a prima facie case of misconduct in office to answer; and therefore the Public Prosecutor has requested the Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika to appoint a Leadership Tribunal headed by Justice David Allen to hear the case.

“As a prominent citizen, and more importantly, as a leader in Papua New Guinea, it is important for me to subject myself to legal scrutiny and process to clear my name and reputation.

“I appeal to all my supporters to also obey the laws and respect the legal processes we have established under our National Constitution, and allow the normal course of justice to proceed.”

Basil further expressed his concern over “the deficit in the composition of the Ombudsman Commissioners residing over the matter, and the obvious lack of regional representation in this important constitutional office”.

“These matters are serious – and should and must be addressed – separately,” he stated.

“The Leadership Code can only be upheld when all due process is carried out diligently across institutions. If we as legislators are to be held to account on any allegations of impropriety, all relevant systems of governance must be guided strictly by the rule of law and not arbitrary decision-making by individuals.

“These are important matters of public policy that must be upheld and safeguarded if we are to protect institutions and the reputations of individual MPs who are subjected to the strictures of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

“Until the Leadership Tribunal decides otherwise, I remain in office and on duty in all my roles and responsibilities. The Tribunal hearing has been adjourned to Friday, 6th August.”

(File picture of DPM and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil)