Basil Before Tribunal

Basil is facing allegations of misconduct in office. He appeared before Justice Allen David, Chief Magistrate for Lands Mark Selefkariu and Magistrate Josephine Kilage.

The leader by law is suspended from conducting his official duties once the Public Prosecutor presents the allegations of misconduct before the tribunal.

Public Prosecuto Pondros Kaluwin however did not present the allegations today.

The next hearing has been adjourned to 6th of August.

Outside the courtroom, Basil alleges he was being referred to the tribunal during the height of his political movements.

“I am here because I was referred by the two Commissioners out of three. I was referred during the height of my political movements and two of the Commissioners that referred me are from upper Highlands from Enga. I am happy to join my other colleagues from Momase”.

Other Members of Parliament who are also facing the leadership tribunal are member for Telefomin, Solan Mirisim and the Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu.