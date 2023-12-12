Australia looks forward to Marape addressing its parliament

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing, Tim Ayres, said this when presenting ‘The Australian Government Perspective’ at the 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference on Monday, December 11th, at the Sydney International Convention Centre.

“Prime Minister (Anthony) Albanese also said that he is looking forward to Prime Minister (James) Marape visiting Australia again, in February as a guest of the Australian Government,” said Ayres. “And I am delighted to learn that Prime Minister Marape has confirmed that he will address a joint sitting of the Australian Parliament during that visit, becoming the first leader from Papua New Guinea – and only the second leader from the Pacific, alongside New Zealand – to do so.

“We are delighted to return that favour, Prime Minister. I am very much looking forward to what is going to be a very important event in the Australian Parliamentary calendar.”

Moreover, PNG’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, Elias Wohengu, said it is only fitting that PNG’s foreign relations end the year in Australia.

In a statement, he outlined that the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, made a State visit to PNG on the 12th of January 2023.

Prime Minister James Marape, in return, concluded the Foreign Relations year by visiting Australia to sign a Bilateral Security Agreement on Thursday, December 7th.