Aust support transport sector

As part of this support, Australia's Transport Sector Support Program is assisting the PNG Department of Works and Highways in conducting regional awareness workshops for Provincial Works Managers and engineers.

The workshops focus on two key policies: the Environment and Social Safeguards Policy 2019 and the Climate Change Policy 2022.

Participants found the workshops timely and informative as they provided guidance on integrating environmental and climate resilience considerations into their work under the Government's Connect PNG program.