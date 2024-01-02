Aus helping to reduce power outage

Australia is constructing solar plants combined with battery energy storage systems in Aitape, Sandaun Province and Arawa, in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, to reduce reliance on diesel and enable clean and reliable power access for communities.

The two upgraded power stations are expected to be in operation in early 2024, with a pipeline of similar projects to follow.

The Australian government through its efforts is committed to working with PNG to improve access to reliable renewable energy solutions as part of its commitment under the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership - PEP to help the country meet its electrification needs.