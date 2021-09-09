Angesi Villagers Challenged

MP Salio Waipo grew up in Angesi. He was there to witness the opening of the new Church of Christ building. He challenged youths to turn away from homebrew and marijuana and not be lazy, but to look to church principles to guide them in life.

Waipo presented K10, 000 to the church in support of its community activities in Angesi.

Angesi is located along the Keram River. It is inaccessible by road. The only two modes of transport into Angesi are by river and air.

Waipo was ferried by Heli Solutions into Angesi, to a rousing welcome by the community.