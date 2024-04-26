Gulf continues fight against Malaria

Wednesday, April 25th marked World Malaria Day and the Gulf Provincial Health Authority (GPA) together with its doctors, nurses and the general public commemorated the day with a community awareness in Kerema town.

The theme ' Advancing health equity, gender equality & Human Rights in the fight against malaria' has been a vocal connector for health workers in the province for years.

GPA Provincial Disease Controller, Iari Wilson addressed the Kerema public explaining that a cure for malaria depends on how individuals look after themselves by taking care of their environment, proper hygiene, and a clean environment all leading to decreasing malaria in a rural community.

Speaking at the event, Provincial Public Health Director Kunsy Dunny applauded the outstation and rural health centres for continuing their job to treat malaria.

"Malaria is a killer disease and we all know mosquitoes are the producers of malaria, however, a clean community can prevent malaria therefore, if the community you’re living in is unclean, please make an effort to clean the environment so our health centres and clinics will have a decrease in malaria reports everyday,” Mr Dunny added.

The World Malaria Day event in Kerema was made possible with the support of the National Malaria Control Program office, Santos Foundation, Rotary Against Malaria and the Gulf Provincial Health Authority.