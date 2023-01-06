AIC reports airstrip incident

AIC Acting Chief Commissioner, Captain Aria Bouraga announced today the investigation conducted into a PAC 750 aircraft accident that occurred on 18th January 2022 at Tekin Airstrip, Sandaun Province.

Capt. Bouraga explained that PAC 750XL aircraft operated by Niugini Aviation Services Limited (NASL), was conducting a single pilot VFR charter flight from Kiunga Airport, Western Province to Tekin Airstrip, Sandaun Province when during the landing roll, the aircraft sustained a left main landing gear assembly collapse and runway excursion.

The AIC was notified of the accident at the day after the occurrence they immediately commenced an investigation in accordance with its mandate under the Civil Aviation Act 2000 (As Amended) and pursuant to ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The landing impact force could have transferred up through the structure and it may have compromised the structural integrity and caused the left MLG to collapse due to less damping effect on the oleo or the tyre.

Capt. Bouraga explained that following the collapse of the left MLG assembly, the left-wing assembly dropped and hit the ground, and the flap detached and began to drag on the surface creating marks.

The aircraft immediately began veering left, towards the eastern edge (boundary) of the airstrip and impacted the drainage ditch adjacent to the runway where it came to rest.