ACP Wagambie welcomes 126 police reservists to NCD/Central Command

ACP Wagambie Junior said the bulk of the 126 reservists were middle class citizens of various professional backgrounds, including lawyers, engineers, accountants and private entrepreneurs, including a former PNG Defence Force lieutenant.

ACP Wagambie said each of the reservists were subjected to a stringent screening process before they were selected and trained as reservists.

The Reservist program was jointly funded by the AFP and the RPNGC through the PNG Australia Policing Partnership program, specifically to increase manpower for the up-coming 2022 National General Elections.

Wagambie said these fine men and women have volunteered to serve as members of the Constabulary because of their passion to serve their people in the community, and not because they want to have a paid job.

ACP Wagambie said their involvement in frontline policing will certainly boost the morale of the regular members, and it will also impact positively on the image and profile of the Constabulary.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu and senior RPNGC and AFP officers were also present to witness the official deployment parade, staged at the Badili Police Station in the NCD recently.