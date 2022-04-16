 

43 Babies Born On Good Friday

BY: Loop Author
15:31, April 16, 2022
70 reads

The Port Moresby General Hospital labour ward recorded 43 babies born on Good Friday, certainly a special moment and blessing for parents with more babies expected to be born during the Easter period.

The Easter blessing keeps coming, as of 12:30pm today, 13 babies were born with many mothers still lined up to deliver. According to the hospital, the birth records for today will be released tomorrow.

So far, about 670 births have been recorded for the month of April.

Jubilant Parents, Siti Eii and Melanie Siti said they are happy to have a son born on Easter, a very special Biblical event observed around the world. Their baby boy was born on April 15 at 10am weighing 2.8kg. They named their son, Ethan because he is born on Easter.

 

Tags: 
Port Moresby General Hospital
Good Friday
Easter babies
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 70 reads