43 Babies Born On Good Friday

The Easter blessing keeps coming, as of 12:30pm today, 13 babies were born with many mothers still lined up to deliver. According to the hospital, the birth records for today will be released tomorrow.

So far, about 670 births have been recorded for the month of April.

Jubilant Parents, Siti Eii and Melanie Siti said they are happy to have a son born on Easter, a very special Biblical event observed around the world. Their baby boy was born on April 15 at 10am weighing 2.8kg. They named their son, Ethan because he is born on Easter.