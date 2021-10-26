24 Year-Old Murdered By Partner

Nebanat made this call following the murder of a 24-year-old New Ireland woman on Thursday 24 October. The woman allegedly died at the hands of her partner.

According to the police report, the incident occurred in a public area in Kavieng town in the presence of many bystanders.

“The bystanders could have saved the life of the deceased had they intervened,” said PPC Nebanat.

The police report went on to state that the partner of the deceased pursued her into Kavieng town, after an unresolved argument at home. Police said he caught up with and then stabbed her in the neck with a golf stick. She was rushed to the Kavieng Provincial Hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival.

PPC Nebanat said the suspect was intercepted by a section of the Tomaringa Mobile Squad at West Coast Namatanai, while he was trying to escape to Kokopo.

The suspect will be charged with wilful murder whilst his accomplice will be charged for aiding the suspect to evade prosecution.

The suspect is from a mixed parentage of Madang and East Sepik Province.