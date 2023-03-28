“Do your job without fear or favour”

Metsupt Sika who had started the clean-up program with the aim to make Port Moresby a safer and cleaner city had encouraged police officers and the NCDC Reservist officers to remove people who were doing street vending at undesignated areas in the city.

He pleased with how the officers had been working and had also encouraged them to work ethically when dealing with the public.

Metsupt Sika while speaking to the reservists at the NCDC Reservist base at Tarpot in Port Moresby last Friday told them to respect the police uniform they are wearing while doing their job to clean up the city.

He said they are doing a fine job and some positive things had been seen and felt by the public in the city so they must also do it professionally.

“When doing clean-up, the items confiscated must be locked up as exhibits and the owners must report to them to justify why their items must be returned to them before 14 days. If their reasons are valid the items will be given back to them and if reasons are not genuine, then they must be arrested and charged,” Metsup Sika said.

He also encourages team leaders to work closely with the police units in NCD when doing clean-up. Adding that it is a teamwork and NCDC and the police will work hard to make sure the city is clean and crime-free.

Metsupt Sika said when people gather in groups, there are also people with criminal intentions around under the pretext of selling things and robbing people.

Some of the crime hotspot areas in the city had been identified and police officers will target those areas to make sure people vending in these undesignated areas must stop.