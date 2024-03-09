Women graduate with life skills

The training was facilitated by the sisters of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI) from the Port Moresby Catholic Archdiocese.

The women attended a one month’s course on life skills in the areas of cooking and sewing in November last year under the “Inspire Inclusion” program run by the nuns.

NCD Governor, Powes Parkop was pleased to see women being engaged in learning life skills and shared with the women them their importance in the community.

Governor Parkop, a strong supporter of women’s rights, urged everyone to stop, pause and ask what they are doing in the city as a community and as a country to ensure that women are equally recognized.

Parkop said men exist becaue of women and they should work together as partners.

He commended the DMI sisters for providing such training to women. The 27 women were mostly Catholic women from all the barracks but was inclusive of other denominations too.

A second round of training is currently underway and many more are expected later this year.