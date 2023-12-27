Trainee Nurse Delivers Christmas Miracle

On Friday midday, the 111 emergency hotline received a distress call reporting a 28-year-old woman in labor pains at the bus stop in front of Gordon’s Secondary School in Port Moresby. The expectant mother, hailing from the Brown River Area, was in town with her husband for Christmas shopping when she unexpectedly entered labor.

The ambulance crew, led by Nurse Cathy, swiftly arrived at the scene, where concerned onlookers surrounded the expectant mother. Without wasting any time, the team moved her into the ambulance for examination. En route to the Port Moresby General Hospital, the situation escalated as contractions intensified.

To everyone's surprise, Nurse Cathy discovered that the baby's head was already in view. Making a quick decision, the ambulance crew pulled over along the road at Hohola. With the birthing kit in hand, a gentle push from the mother brought a healthy baby into the world within the confines of the moving ambulance.

The baby was promptly cleaned after the successful delivery, and both mother and baby were transported to the Port Moresby General Hospital's labor ward. The hospital's nursing staff received the handover notes with joy, who congratulated the ambulance team for their skillful delivery.

For Nurse Cathy, who had previously worked in hospital settings, delivering a baby in the prehospital setting was an entirely new and awe-inspiring experience. Reflecting on the unexpected event, she said, "This was my first time delivering a baby in the ambulance, and to do this on the first ride-along is an amazing experience that I will never forget for a very long time."

Cathy is one of six nurses who transitioned from working at the Nightingale COVID Care Centre (NGCCC) in 2021 to joining the ambulance service on the road. Her remarkable initiation into the ambulance service is a testament to the unpredictable nature of emergency medical work and the dedication of healthcare professionals like Cathy, who are ready to respond to the unexpected with skill and compassion