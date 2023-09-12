Support for Tilesa’s fight against cancer

The story of her journey is going viral on social media and has caught the attention of several organizations.

To support the brave young cancer fighter, Trukai Industries Ltd stepped in to donate two bales of 20x1kg rice and over 20 merchandise.

Tilesa’s father, Vagi Sarwom, said Trukai’s support with rice and the merchandize items given will go towards raising funds for the much-needed medical treatment.

“Tilesa is on her maintenance phase in her chemotherapy treatment cycle and will need to seek further treatment abroad to fully cure her from the cancer cells,” said Sarwom.

Amongst the other support from organizations and individuals in and around the country was the Australian National Rugby Team, Brisbane Broncos Club assisted young Tilesa with a merchandise pack as well as a signed football.

On their Facebook page called ‘Tilesa’s fight against Leukemia’, the parents of Tilesa expressed their gratitude towards the NRL team.