Spend Mother’s Day At Bula Falls

The two-day Mother’s Day package includes trekking, diving into the majestic Bula Falls and camping near the white sandy beachfront of Busamang in Morobe Province.

Going for K180 per person, tour operator, Geseng Bill, has scheduled departure at Voco Point on Saturday, the 7th of May, at 8.30am.

The trip to Busamang will take 30 minutes. From there, visitors will trek to Bula Falls for another 30 minutes and picnic there.

Geseng and his team will be on standby to assist those who wish to continue exploring the natural wonders of Busamang, or even mingle with the locals there and try their hand at fishing.

The K180 fee covers transportation – both ways – lodging, meals, a tour all the way to Salamaua Point and security.

Geseng has had international visitors in recent times who have highly recommended his services.

The Morobean coastline boasts turquoise waters, untouched vegetation and refreshing waterfalls; unexplored areas that hold huge potential in tourism.

Bula-Falls Adventures is encouraging residents to make Busamang their next sun-soaked holiday destination.

Interested individuals can visit their Facebook page for more information.