Focus on Salamaua

Residents are encouraged to visit the Huon district and enjoy the breath-taking natural wonders such as waterfalls, go snorkeling in the clear-blue water or trek up the mountains.

Spending money in the community keeps it circulating within the province. Ward 16 councilor, Philemon Tomala, said locals have seen the potential and are now working to get setups, similar to Buagong Lodge, in place.

“We’re just about to come into, tap into that area as well,” Tomala stated.

“Planti ol lain nau toktok lo em na by this time now, a lot of people are flooding into this place on a daily basis.”

He mentioned that a memorandum of agreement was signed with the Morobe tourism office, however, lack of funding has hindered the program from getting off ground.

Locals are urging their leaders to be proactive and invest in tourism in the province.

(Locals at Busamang, Salamaua)