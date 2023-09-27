Queenpads partner to promote menstrual health

And their mission to Wewak in the East Sepik Province found the importance of menstrual hygiene for women and girls was brought to the forefront. This enabled the collaborative effort for the sponsorship of a vital awareness campaign.

This campaign seeks to educate not only women and young girls but also the broader community, including men, on the significance of open dialogue and proper practices in menstrual health hygiene.

The campaign's outreach was extensive, covering numerous prominent secondary schools in Wewak Urban. The results have been nothing short of remarkable, with the program successfully addressing the menstrual hygiene needs of women and girls.

The enlightening sessions covered essential topics, including hygiene, health, and the efficient utilization of both reusable and disposable menstrual pads. The program's target demographic ranged from students to working individuals and adult community members.

To date, this outreach initiative has positively impacted over 1500 participants, transcending gender boundaries. One notable feature of this initiative is the introduction of reusable pads, designed to last for five years, which are now available at selected CPL outlets nationwide.