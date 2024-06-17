PNG wishes King Charles III, a happy birthday

In his message to the King, Grand Chief Sir Bob said, commemorating the King's Birthday reminds us of the long and enduring relationship Papua New Guinea has had with the Monarchy, and our place in the Commonwealth of Nations.

"Papua New Guinea commemorates this occasion with the King's Birthday long weekend this week. The commemoration of this event reminds us of the long and enduring relations with the Royal Family, and our valued affiliation in the Commonwealth of Nations. On this occasion, we once again reaffirm our commitment to our place as a realm in the Commonwealth, and our loyalty to Your Majesty, our King and Head of State," Sir Bob stated.

Grand Chief Sir Bob also conveyed well wishes of good health and recovery to the King following the King's recent cancer diagnosis, as well as to Her Royal Highness Catherine, the Princess of Wales who was also diagnosed with cancer.