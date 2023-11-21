Partnership to boost oral health in NCD schools

Colgate-Palmolive will work with YWAM MS to provide dental treatment and education to schools across Port Moresby via the YWAM Dental Trailer.

The 13-metre-long semi-trailer is equipped with three dental chairs, a generator, water storage, and sterilisation facilities. The trailer was invited to begin its work in Port Moresby by the Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop.

The YWAM Dental Trailer is currently at New Erima Primary School where dental professionals and passionate young volunteers from nine different nations have been providing dental treatment and education to students for the past three weeks.

The joint initiative will combine the experience of YWAM MS in delivering mobile dental services with Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to provide funds, Colgate toothpaste and toothbrushes, education materials, and employment for local dental professionals.

YWAM MS Managing Director, Ken Mulligan said he is pleased to be working with Colgate-Palmolive on the project.

“We have visited four schools with the trailer now - and have found that over 80% of children have tooth decay. The collaboration with Colgate-Palmolive will help us expand and improve the program, helping to provide much-needed treatment and education to more children.

“Colgate-Palmolive’s commitment to provide employment is also helping to meet a gap for local dental professionals who have struggled to find work,” said Mulligan.

Colgate-Palmolive’s General Manager, John Wood said Colgate is passionate about helping people in PNG. In this partnership, they will enhance oral care school educational program ‘Bright Smiles, Bright Futures’ which from its inception in 2010 has educated over 2.5 million children in PNG.

Other key collaborators on the project include NCDC, NCD Provincial Health Authority and NCD Education Services joint by a four-way MoU between the entities and YWAM MS, signed in May.

To date, YWAM MS has provided over 2,000 dental procedures and oral health education to over 3,900 students in Port Moresby.