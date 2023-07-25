New St John Ambulance presented

Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, emphasised on the importance of the emergency medical response service provided to Lae residents.

This is why since the signing of a three-way agreement between SJA, the Lae City Authority and Morobe Provincial Health Authority in December 2020, LCA has been supporting the ambulance service with K500,000 every year.

“Because of this partnership, the Lae City Authority, every year, supports St John with half-a-million-Kina to partner with St John to ensure that we provide this vital service to the citizens of Lae,” said Rosso.

“It is an efficient service and a very professional service.

“I’d like to say thank you to St John for their dedication and professionalism in how they support our health services – work in partnership with the Morobe Provincial Health Authority and working in partnership with the fire department.”

The Lae MP outlined that LCA’s role is to ensure vital services are provided for Lae residents.

“Today, I’d like to not only give the annual half-a-million Kina that we always give but also presenting them with a brand new fully-kitted ambulance so that they can use it to support the citizens of Lae but not only Lae; they work as far as Nadzab, they work as far as Zenag, they work into Nawaeb and they take care of a lot of our people.”

Rosso also thanked the LCA board, which was represented by Ahi Rural LLG president, Malcolm Kalo, for always working hand-in-hand with him to support initiatives for the people of Lae.