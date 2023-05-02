New Physiotherapy clinic opened

The clinic launch follows the successful signing of Memorandum of Agreement between CdS and Marie Stopes PNG (MSPNG).

CdS General Manager, Benson Hahambu, stated that partnership is to recognize the importance of people living with disability to have access to Sexual Reproductive Health and Family Planning.

“MSPNG is committed in its long-term partnership between CdS to deliver Sexual Reproductive Health and Family Planning knowledge and skills to persons with disabilities and their care givers. Especially for girls and women with disabilities and sexually abuse them,” he stated.

The theme for the event was ‘Disability Rights and Reproductive Health; A call for Inclusive Services.

MSPNG Country Director, Angelyn Famudi, spoke of the importance of the partnership and how this is great access to quality Family planning and Sexual Reproductive Health as a universal right.

In time, these services can be expanded to persons living with disabilities within NCD and Central catchment areas through unified community outreach.

The partners are committed to improving the lives of women and men living with disabilities by enabling them to make choices that will lead to the empowerment and health benefit of themselves, families and increase child security and reduce maternal morbidity and their health mortality in PNG.