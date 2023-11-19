Nawaeb procures own medicines

Local MP, Theo Pelgen, allocated funding to source medicine from India to help supply the rural health centres and health posts amidst the nationwide drug shortage.

The medical drugs include paracetamol, amoxicillin and chloroquine.

The initiative commenced in August through the Nawaeb District Development Authority.

“I want to thank the University of Papua New Guinea Nawaeb Students for their initiative in the provision of health equipment for the health centres and aid posts in the district. This medication we are bringing in will complement the UPNG Nawaeb students’ awareness drive.”

Meantime, Pelgen launched the Nawaeb Tertiary Students Union awareness and the UOG Nawaeb Students Association at Ampo, the headquarters of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG in Lae.

The UOG students will partner with other Nawaeb tertiary students to carry out awareness to the LLGs of Nawaeb.

The two-week-long awareness aims to address social, health, law and order and education issues.

This is fully backed by the Nawaeb district administration and NDDA.