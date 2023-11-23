More education support for BbP

The Koki Markets Library Learning Centre's children enthusiastically tested out the new bus during the celebration.

BbP, known for its impactful Early Childhood Education program, expressed deep gratitude for Ela Motors' generous contribution.

This bus donation is set to enhance the organization's ability to serve its 12 LLCs in Port Moresby, facilitating educational excursions for the students.

Field trips play a pivotal role in BbP's educational approach, allowing children to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings.

The upcoming excursions, made possible by Ela Motors' donation, include visits to Port Moresby Nature Park, Hastings Deering for a glimpse of mining machines, Ilimo Dairy to witness dairy production, and the National Museum and Art Gallery for cultural enrichment.

Ela Motors, a longstanding supporter of BbP with a history of two previous bus donations, goes beyond by designating BbP as the beneficiary of their Charity Golf Day.

The culmination of this partnership will be a Christmas Charity Golf Tournament on December 1st, 2023.

Ashley Huston, COO of Ela Motors, expressed delight in collaborating with BbP, stating, "Ela Motors is happy to work with Buk bilong Pikinini to continue the great work in the community. The bus comes with servicing provisions, and we look forward to hearing about the children's enriching field trips."

BbP's Executive Officer, Leanne Resson highlighted the significance of these opportunities, stating, "Providing students with field trips to places like Nature Park and the National Museum, along with insights into various professions through visits to BbP's donor partners, enriches our Early Childhood program holistically."