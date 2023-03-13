Making female inmates count

Over 40 of them received free health checks and essential hygiene and sanitary kits from City Pharmacy Limited (CPL).

CPL staff visited the incarcerated women on March 8. Three infants and female wardens were gifted hygiene kits as well.

This initiative is in line with CPL's ongoing mission to recognize and support the marginalized, and ensure that all women and girls have access to fundamental health and hygiene resources.

Sergeant Agnes Kunjil, Officer in Charge said, "This is the very first of its kind to have a company show up for our female inmates, and to shower them with gifts. Even going the extra mile on providing vital medical services to them at no cost."

In addition to the prison visit, CPL Group celebrated the day with in-office festivities. A short video was released, showcasing a day in the life of a CPL woman. It featured women from CPL’s Stop & Shop, City Pharmacy and Hardware Haus, brands.