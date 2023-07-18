EpiC Vaccine project close workshop

The project is dedicated to addressing the HIV and COVID-19 pandemics, in promoting and administering the vaccination against COVID-19.

A workshop was held today at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby to conclude the closer of the (EpiC) project, Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control, addressing the HIV and COVID-19 pandemics.

The 5-year project led by FHI 360 with core partners Right to Care, Palladium, PSI and Gobee Group. Through funding from the U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the USAID, NDoH & partners were able to deliver the project.

The purpose of the workshop is to share the lessons learned from COVID-19 vaccination program, highlighting the challenges faced and outline preparedness for the future.

EpiC was modified in early 2020 to include funding to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19 and to boost health systems to address the pandemic.

EpiC supports COVID-19 vaccine readiness and rollout in 14 countries including five Pacific countries; Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, SI, Tonga & PNG.

EpiC leads vaccine communication campaigns, engages trusted local leaders, and peers in sharing accurate information about the safety and benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations.