Empowering youth to shine their light

Divided into age groups of 8 to 12 years and 13 to 20 years, participants engaged in activities fostering a stronger connection with God, emphasizing the significance of sharing and interaction with peers. The overarching challenge issued to these young individuals was to become beacons of light, living as witnesses to Christ in their daily lives.

The program covered diverse topics, including the importance of the Bible, understanding liturgical elements, and delving into the secrets and promises of God through reading scripture. Participants were guided to discover God’s love, the sanctity of life, the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and the Sacrament of Marriage.

Enriched by visual aids, materials, dance, and action songs, the Missionaries of Charity sisters led inspiring sessions, well-received by the participants. The program provided a platform for the youth to revel in God’s presence, listen to His Word, pray, and reflect on the beauty of creation and His enduring love for each individual.

Pamela Wambon expressed her newfound understanding, stating: “I was able to comprehend the great love that God has for each one of us.”

Gideon Doa shared a similar sentiment, saying he realized that the sacraments nourish his.

Each day concluded with participants receiving a snack and cool beverage, fostering a positive atmosphere as they eagerly anticipate future programs.

The Missionaries of Charity, led by Sr. Joachina MC, Sr. Johnila MC, Sr. Joy MC, and Sr. Arul Cecil MC, along with support from Sr. Kanchan of the Missionary Sisters of Mary Help of Christians, catechists, animators, and parents, played pivotal roles in coordinating the event.

Fr Ambrose Pereira, Parish Priest of Mary Help of Christians parish, Sabama, and a team of clergy, including Fr Pedro Sachitula, Br Philip Hwang, Fr Angel Fazzini, and Br Conrad Vimalit, ensured the program's success.