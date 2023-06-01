Empowering girls through menstrual support

The focus of their efforts was to empower young girls in Papua New Guinea and address the existing challenges surrounding menstrual hygiene.

Despite being a natural aspect of life, menstruation continues to be accompanied by taboos and stigma in many communities. This hinders access to crucial information, necessary products, and proper facilities for menstrual health. Unfortunately, in Papua New Guinea, this lack of access leads to around two out of three girls missing several days of school each month.

In response to this pressing issue, CPL has formed a valuable partnership with Queenpads PNG, and they have initiated an annual donation campaign to support the education of young girls.

To facilitate contributions, donation boxes have been set up in all City Pharmacy stores across the country and customers are encouraged to purchase hygiene products and donate them in-store. At the end of each quarter, the accumulated donations will be distributed to selected schools in the vicinity of CPL's 35 pharmacies nationwide.

By investing in menstrual health and hygiene, we can enhance the overall well-being of women and girls, improve educational outcomes, and empower them economically."

Anne-Shirley shared her thoughts on the partnership, saying, "Queenpads is delighted to collaborate with City Pharmacy to support our campaign for school girls, particularly those residing in rural areas. Our objective is to engage with customers and the general public, providing them with the necessary access and information to effectively manage their menstrual cycles."

The commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day serves as a reminder that normalizing conversations about menstruation, understanding its importance, and providing the necessary support can contribute to achieving menstrual equity.

Through the generous donations received, schoolgirls in semi-rural and rural areas will be able to manage their menstrual cycles effectively while remaining focused on their education.