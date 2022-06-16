ECG Machines For District Hospitals

Braun District Hospital, a level 4 hospital under the National Health Service Standards in the Finschhafen District, and Etep Rural Hospital, a level 3 hospital in Tewai-Siassi of Morobe Province, will be receiving an ECG each, donated by Rotary Australia.

This follows a presentation last Friday, 10th June to the Secretary of the Lutheran Health Services, Katu Yapi, by the Morobe Provincial Health Authority (MoPHA) chairman, David Wissink.

He said: “These machines were sourced for Braun and Etep hospitals respectively, through the Medical Repurposing Network of Rotary Australia, with the assistance of Tewae-Siassi MP, Dr. Kobby Bomareo.”

LHS Secretary, Yapi, said: “The ECG machine test can help medical professionals to identify heart (cardiac) conditions quickly at a remote location like Etep and Braun, so further assistance can be offered to the patients.”

Yapi added that patients no longer have to travel long distances to seek this form of medical attention in Lae.

The electrocardiograph package is inclusive of an ECG trolley, cable arm, patient electrode lead set, power cable, printout paper and 100 patient electrode self-adhesive dots.

An electrocardiograph is a machine used to detect cardiac (heart) abnormalities