Bundi-Komba Festival revives culture

Showcasing the unique artistry surrounding the pandanus conoideus, locally known as komba, this event promises a rare fusion of food, culture, and adventure.

Drawing participants from diverse cultural groups spanning the Eastern Highlands, Simbu, and Bundi regions, the festival has emerged as a beacon of cultural revival and agrotourism in the Usino-Bundi District of Madang Province.

Spearheaded by the Kumura Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Director Vincent Kumura, the festival aims not only to celebrate cultural diversity but also to uplift marginalized communities through sustainable development initiatives.

Despite financial challenges, the National Cultural Commission (NCC) has stepped up its support for the festival with a cheque of K5000, recognizing its pivotal role in preserving the country's cultural tapestry.

NCC Executive Manager David Taim, emphasized the importance of festivals in transmitting traditional knowledge from one generation to the next, underscoring their significance in safeguarding Papua New Guinea's cultural legacy.

Expressing gratitude for NCC's support and that of the Tourism Promotion Authority, Kumura highlighted the festival's unique focus on the pandanus conoideus and its cultural significance to the Bundi community.

"Bundi-Komba Festival is a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Bundi," remarked Kumura. "Through this festival, we aim to not only showcase the rarity of the pandanus conoideus but also to reignite the spirit of our diverse cultural traditions."

With over 25 different cultures converging at the Bundi-Komba Festival, attendees can expect a captivating showcase of traditional performances, culinary delights, and immersive cultural experiences.

As the festival gears up to kick off its latest edition, anticipation is high for another unforgettable celebration of Papua New Guinea's cultural resilience and diversity.