Blood Bank receives printer donations

The donation supports the Centre's crucial office operations. The new printer is expected to boost efficiencies in the day-to-day tasks of the Sir Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine.

Upon a service request in search for toners for their old printer, Operations Manager Xenia Peni sought assistance from Remington Technology, resulting in a generous donation. General Manager Justin Kieseker personally presented the printer on Monday, emphasising Remington's dedication to being "Loyal To Local."

Kieseker expressed pleasure in supporting the Centre's life-saving efforts and highlighted Remington's ongoing contribution through internal blood drives.

Highlighting the ongoing need for blood donations, Peni encouraged individuals to visit the Sir Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine at Port Moresby General Hospital for a free blood test before contributing to this essential medical service that relies entirely on eligible volunteer blood donors.