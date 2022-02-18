Vagi Aire – Dreams Do Come True

I have never travelled further then my home Papua New Guinea, but that is about to change with the opportunity of a lifetime presented to me with the help of my uncle Kwalahu, who was once a dancer for the Siale Dance troupe.

I have been a dancer for many years. In my youth, I experienced obstacles, but I always stood firm in believing that good changes were only a while away. For me, that time is now. Slowly but surely doors will open and opportunities given from hard work.

I am truly grateful for the people that have been my support throughout my path to being the best performer I can be. I hold tight to believing that I can commit to climbing higher heights in my career as a dancer and god willing, this will be my time.