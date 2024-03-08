A teacher's dedication to inclusive education

Today, as the Senior Coordinator for Curriculum and Inspections in inclusive education, she stands as a beacon of change in Papua New Guinea's educational landscape.

Her dedication traces back to her formative years at St Benedict’s Teachers’ College in Wewak, East Sepik Province, where she voluntarily learned sign language during breaks to ensure all students felt included. Graduating in 1995, Cathy embarked on a mission to empower students with disabilities.

With a relentless pursuit of knowledge, Cathy pursued diplomas and degrees specializing in inclusive education. Armed with qualifications, she returned to teaching, but her commitment didn't end there. Recognizing systemic gaps, she delved into policy review and curriculum development, striving to enhance educational opportunities for all.

Cathy's efforts extend beyond the classroom. She volunteers as a sign language interpreter at various events, emphasizing the importance of accessibility and inclusion. Her advocacy resonates not only within educational circles but also in public service and media platforms.

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, Cathy stands as a testament to the transformative power of passion and perseverance.

Her tireless advocacy echoes the theme of this year's celebration: forging a gender-equal world. With unwavering dedication, Cathy continues to shape the future, one inclusive classroom at a time.