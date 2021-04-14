Everyday People PNG : Sheila Koieba

I live at 8-Mile in my family home with my brother and his family.

I have two children, an 11 year old girl and a 10 year old boy.

I work as an Admin & Accounts Assistant with Sesago Health Care.

I learnt how to do my job-first at Supreme Industries and then now with SEsago, for seven years now.

I find life as a single mum very challenging because I provide for my kids on my own.

But comparing life now, and from the relationship I came out from, I feel that life is much better, because my relationship with my kids’ father was very abusive.

After we separated, he would bother me at work, or call and be verbally abusive.

The first two years of separation really affected me and I lost a lot of weight.

My dad encouraged me to move on and that as long as I had a job, I can put bread and butter on the table for my kids.

I was able to get an Interim Protection Order to stop (my kids’ father) from disturbing me at work.

An IPO is much stronger than a restraining order.

After that, I started to think positively again.

Everyday my concern is my work, and my kids.

I’m happy living my life this way.

I have nothing to lose.

Sheila Koieba, 8-Mile, NCD.