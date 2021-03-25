Everyday People PNG: Sandy Kayom

I am a single mother to two children. My elders is doing grade 7 at Laloki Primary School and my youngest is in grade 1 at Ilimo Elementary School.

My husband from Western Province left me and the children a few years ago so we moved from Kiunga and are now under the care of my parents at 14 mile in Port Moresby.

My father and mother see that I am struggling to support my children with school fees and other necessities and have assisted me with some money to start a chicken farm.

I am here at Farmset to buy my first supply of chicken breed. I use to have a chicken farm when we lived in Kiunga.

It is very important to have a proper market for your chicken. I still do not know the market in Port Moresby so I will just start with one box of chicken.

There are 51 chicks altogether in the box. I will see how well I sell these chicken then I can increase by one more box. I know this small business will sustain my children and I.