Everyday People PNG :Peter Ben

I was brought up by my step father who is from Tatana village.

When I was still in high school the most wonderful thing happened to me, it was that time in 1993 that I gave my life to God. I was 19 years old at the time.

As a young man I moved in ministry with people already embedded in preaching the word of God.

Being young at the time I was faced with many challenges in life, but not once did I falter nor stray from my calling from God in my life.

As the scripture says, “Though he falls he shall not be utterly cast down for the Lord upholds him with his hand.” This scripture got me through so many obstacles in my life.

Meeting my wife added a stronghold to my path in exploring and experiencing the many joys of working for the Lord.

Working in the city was a struggle for me but at times came with consolations. My employers appreciated me for the work I did for them, but my heart still yearned for something more. I knew that I had a destiny to fulfil and it wasn’t going to happen in this setting. I knew I wanted to give more to the work of the lord but, how, was the impending question at the time.

Like the story told of the three wise men that came to Jesus on the night of his birth bearing him gifts and a message, I too was visited by three pastors that came to me at different times in the same week.

One a pastor from Jesus Army Ministry, the second from a pastor all the way from Alotau and the last a pastor from the church I now attend. Each with the same message ordained by a higher calling, “Man of God, God is not done with you yet, he is reaching out to you, and I implore you to get back into his presence. Everything that you are looking for is in Jesus Christ!” I will never forget these words as they are engraved in my heart and my life.

I have come to the point in my life where I no longer look back on the negatives but look forward to the possibilities of what God wants to do in my life.