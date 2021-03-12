Everyday People PNG : Marianne Dai

Being the eldest can be fun as they learn to grow in the company of their siblings also this can be challenging at times. For example for the past four years I have been away from home to complete my studies. During this time my siblings would call for help in their school work. At time I found this too big to complete. As Jesus calls the four fishermen to be his disciples I believe each one of us is called to follow him. To my dear friends out there, each one of us are called to follow him and play the roles he gives us with a loving and determined heart.

Marianne Dai , DWU, Madang.