Everyday People PNG: Junior Morea

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

I have found sports as an avenue to keep me active and disciplined.

Having been playing cricket for four years now, I dreamt of playing in the world cup and when that opportunity came to try out, I gave it my all.

I was a part of a new rugby team, but I had to come out…

I was determined to pursue my dreams because of a lot of encouragement from people around me.

My family, friends and even the senior players gave me great advice. They told me: Discipline yourself and you will become a good person.

I have come a long way, especially after completing grade 8 and seeking alternatives for a brighter future.

I was motivated with all the invaluable advice and inspiration around me.

My role model in cricket is Norman Vanua because of his bowling techniques.

Another person I look up to is my older brother who represented PNG in va’a.

I’m excited as this is my first time to leave the country and debut in the upcoming World Cup tour.

To my teammates, we must work hard and sacrifice ourselves to play for our country and families.