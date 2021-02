I’m also in charge of the ship’s maintenance.

I started my career as an ordinary seaman. This is my first time to work aboard a passenger vessel.

From ordinary seaman, I made it to able seaman and then to chief officer. I’m still learning.

I’ve worked for 3-and-a-half years; three months of that has been spent on “Mamose Express”.

I’ve visited the ports of Wewak, Madang and Lae so far.