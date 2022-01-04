Everyday People: Obrie Waie

I work as one of BNG Trading Company’s promotion foreman. I established my customer base in front of the Digicel office selling Gaytime and Magnum ice cream. I’ve been doing that for a month now.

Life has been a challenge this year, but we have to do what we can to stay afloat.

There are challenges at work but at the end of the day at least we achieve what challenges they give us. At home too, there are problems. The normal everyday issues, but otherwise challenges are good I believe.

I thank my family and the Lord for supporting me and bringing me this far. Even with many setbacks, I am grateful to move into another year and all that comes with it.

In the New Year, I hope to go back to school and complete my studies.