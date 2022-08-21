Everyday People: Michael Kole – Art is Life

I live and work as an artist at the Eight Mile Centre for Art, we artists band together in creating wonderfully inspiring pieces that engage the interested eye in the world of art.

In my area of art, I like to delve in the works of creating sculptors and at present have produced some in painting and screen printing as well, and being with the Centre I feel my future is looking positive.

Since 2013, I have been with the centre dedicating my time and effort to building my skillset and in turn contributing by teaching those willing to learn from me.

Back at home, I teach people on the process guidance and mentorship of many wonderful artists and one of the change makers in my artistic path is the Centre’s Art Development Manager, Gazellah Bruder, who helps develop our skills and other art.

In becoming an artist, this brought me much peace and happiness in my life. I encourage those wanting to take this journey to embrace the positive escape it brings in a world stampeded by challenges of all kinds.