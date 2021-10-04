Everyday People: Meiling Choong

Strength and conditioning within PNG itself is a very new concept. For the [cricket] players, it’s definitely brought up their standard and it has no doubt changed the game.

Being the first woman appointed to coach an international men’s cricket team (in the S&C department), I have certainly developed a love for this sport science.

Initially coaching the Lewas, I have now been in the role for three years and am part of the support team for the PNG Barramundis.

The best part about my job is having that opportunity to bring about good change, and creating special relationships with our athletes.

What I do is focus on holistic development. So we balance out life-work; it’s not just physical fitness.

For anyone curious enough to know what it takes to be part of the support team to an international team, three must-have qualities are good communication skills, accountability and diligence.

The World Cup tour will be my first with the Barras as the S&C Coach, so I’m enthusiastically looking to learn as much as I can.

I’m going to be a sponge and soak up as much as I can, especially at a World Cup level. I’m going there with an open mind to learn as much as I can and hopefully bring back something new for the team moving forward.

I’m optimistic about the men’s performance in the upcoming World Cup in October.

A lot of hard work and training have been put into preparing for this moment.

The team trained throughout the pandemic, not at all sure if the T20 Men’s World Cup was ever eventuating, but now is their time to “go out with a bang”.

This is the time for them [Barras] to go out and give their best. And we support them all the way!