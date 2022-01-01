Everyday People: Kendino Bukom

I would say this year was the most challenging year for me personally. Living in Port Moresby is very tough. You must have a job to upkeep your life in the city. Every day, I strive to give my best in my line of work because that is how I earn my money. The little I get from my fortnight, I buy necessities like food for my house.

I have relatives living in the city but I do not rely on them to take care of me. I live on my own. Walking into 2022, I will leave behind some of my bad habits of smoking, chewing betel-nut and drinking.

Actually, I am thinking of going back to church and fixing my life with God. God has been so good to me this year.