Everyday People: Kabua Vagi-Morea

During that time, I knew I had to work hard if I was to be selected again for the Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundis.

So I spent much of that time training to prove myself worthy of a spot.

When I got the call confirming my re-selection for the team, I knew my hard work had paid off.

My family got me into the game.

My father played. My brother played. In fact, he used to play for the Barras, and so I look up to my big brother Vani. He was the opening batsman in a game against Kenya and scored 112 in that game.

Coming out of the Poreporena Cricket Association, my cricket journey has been one of triumph.

Being selected to represent Papua New Guinea in the World Cup now means building on my family legacy in the sport that has given my family so much over the years.

When I got the news, I was very happy and I cried tears of joy knowing that I have that chance again to represent my country.

My pre-game routine is simple but founded in a faith that has carried me throughout my life.

I wake up and pray before making my way to the venue.

I like to listen to slow calming music to relax my mind.

It is not surprising that my favourite Bible scripture is found in Philippians, chapter 4: 6-7; Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and petition with thanksgiving let your request be made known to God. And the peace of God which surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

I look forward to the World Cup tour.

Although I’m not sure what the experience is going to be like, I am simply happy to be part of the Barras and will make the most out of the experience.